Fact Check: वाराणसीत 2019 मध्ये एकूण मतदारांपेक्षा जास्त मतदान नाहीच, सोशल मीडियावर खोटा दावा व्हायरल

False Claim 1: false claim is made in a video regarding mismatch of electors & votes polled in #EVM in VaranasiPC during #GE2019



Reality: claim is misleading& fake. Total Electors in VaranasiPC were 18,56,791. Total votes polled & counted in EVM-10,58,744 & postal votes-2085

1/3 https://t.co/RIonUYT4Ef