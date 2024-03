Delhi Fire News: दिल्लीत इमारतीला भीषण आग! पती-पत्नीसह दोन चिमुकल्यांचा होरपळून मृत्यू, पहाटेच्या सुमारास घडली घटना

#WATCH | Delhi: DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary says, "We received a phone call at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house at approx 5:30am. Accordingly, local police, fire brigade, ambulance and PCR Vans rushed to the spot. 9 people were rescued and were… https://t.co/OMVHM8KoDf pic.twitter.com/5G2WPfYAE0