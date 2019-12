UPSC Success Story : वयाच्या 23व्या वर्षी 'यूपीएससी'त यश मिळवणारी सृष्टी!

In the morning at UDAN centre in Mandav Basti, enjoyed with little kids and met ASP Joshi Mam. Naresh Motwani Sir and team are doing a great job. In the evening, at Manthan Talks in association with DISHANJALI, an equally motivated bunch of people like Vikas Saxena Sir and team who teach kids...

A post shared by Srushti Jayant Deshmukh (@srushtideshmukhias) on May 19, 2019 at 10:52am PDT