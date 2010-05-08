इंग्रजी शिका : Work In Progress

Today we are going to do one more interesting activity. There are few sentences given below. Read them. They are very commonly used.

I am living in India from 2001.

He is working in this company from 10 years.

They are selling their products from June 2015.

There is a common error/mistake in each of the sentence.

To understand the correct use, let us do one activity.

There are two columns; A and B. There are very easy sentences in each column. Match the correct pairs. Write those correct pairs in your notebook. Solve the activity as neatly as you can. Share it with your friends and cross-check it. Study the example and follow the suit. Once you match the following sentences correctly, you will be able to find out the mistakes from the sentences given above.

Ex. How can I forget this road? - Well, I have been using this road since my childhood.

Column A -

• How can I forget this road?

• We all are lucky students.

• Are you not tired of watching TV?

• Roger is a tough player.

• I am proud of my sister who is a doctor.

• Our dog is one of our family members.

• My friends want me to join the school trip with them.

• Shardul has become a perfect tennis player.

• Aaryan likes reading books.

• I like to read Daily Sakal.

Column B -

• She has been treating COVID-19 patients for the last two months.

• It has been living with us since 8th May 2010.

• They have been requesting my parents since yesterday.

• He has been practising for three years.

• It has been giving us authentic news since 1932.

• Well, I have been using this road since my childhood.

• He has been reading books since he was in

7th standard.

• We have been learning in this school since fifth standard. Anyway, this is our last year.

• See, he has been playing this match for more than four hours.

• You have been watching it since morning.

