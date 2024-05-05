IPL

T20 World Cupपूर्वी प्रमुख गोलंदाज झाला जखमी, दुखापतीमुळे संपूर्ण IPL हंगामातून बाहेर

Mayank Yadav Ruled Out Of IPL LSG Head Coach Justin Langer Confirmed
Mayank Yadav Ruled Out Of IPL LSG Head Coach Justin Langer ConfirmedSAKAL
Kiran Mahanavar

आयपीएल 2024 मध्ये लखनौ सुपर जायंट्स संघाला मोठा धक्का बसला आहे. आपल्या वेगानं खळबळ माजवणारा संघाचा युवा वेगवान गोलंदाज मयंक यादव संपूर्ण मोसमातून बाहेर पडला आहे. संघाचे मुख्य प्रशिक्षक जस्टिन लँगर यांनी ही माहिती दिली आहे. लँगर म्हणाला की, आता मयंक यादवसाठी उर्वरित सामन्यांमध्ये खेळणे खूप कठीण आहे.

