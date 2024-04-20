DC vs SRH : 36 चेंडूत 125 धावा! पॉवर प्लेमध्ये हैदराबादची पॉवरफुल फलंदाजी; IPL इतिहासात असं कधी घडलं नव्हतं

Sunrisers Hyderabad Become Highest powerplay Runs scores in the IPL History : सनराईजर्स हैदराबादने आज आयपीएलमध्ये इतिहास रचला. त्यांनी पॉवर प्लेमध्ये सर्वाधिक धावा करण्याचा विक्रम मोडला. हा विक्रम केकेआरने केला होता. आता हैदराबादने 6 षटकात बिनबाद 125 धावा ठोकल्या. यापूर्वी 2017 च्या हंगामात केकेआरने आरसीबीविरूद्ध 6 षटकात 105 धावा केल्या होत्या.
