Miami Open Tennis : सुमीत नागल पात्रता फेरीतच बाद

भारताचा प्रमुख टेनिसपटू सुमीत नागल मियामी ओपन स्पर्धेसाठी पात्रता मिळवू शकला नाही.
मियामी : भारताचा प्रमुख टेनिसपटू सुमीत नागल मियामी ओपन स्पर्धेसाठी पात्रता मिळवू शकला नाही. पात्रता फेरीच्या अंतिम सामन्यात त्याला हाँगकाँगच्या कोलेमन वाँगकडून पराभव स्वीकारावा लागला.

हा सामना नागलने ६-३, १-६, ५-७ असा गमावला. पहिला सेट जिंकल्यानंतर त्याची हार झाली. अगोदरच्या सामन्यात नागलने कॅनडाच्या गॅब्रियल डियालोवर ७-६ (३), ६-२ असा विजय मिळवला होता. चेन्नई ओपन स्पर्धा जिंकल्यामुळे नागल रँकिंगमध्ये टॉप १०० मध्ये आलेला आहे.

