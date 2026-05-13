Viral IPL Broadcast Trend: Gemini AI चा भन्नाट ट्रेंड! स्वतःचा फोटो अपलोड करा आणि काही सेकंदांत बना IPL Broadcast मधला Fan

How to Create Your Own IPL Stadium Broadcast Video in Seconds: सध्या सुरू असलेल्या आयपीएल 2026 च्या उत्साहात सोशल मीडियावर एक भन्नाट AI ट्रेंड जबरदस्त व्हायरल होत आहे. अनेकजण स्वतःचे असे AI व्हिडिओ तयार करत आहेत, ज्यामध्ये ते थेट IPL स्टेडियममध्ये मॅच पाहत असल्यासारखं दिसतात. खऱ्या ब्रॉडकास्टसारखे स्कोअरबोर्ड, स्टेडियम लाईट्स आणि फॅन-कॅम अँगल्समुळे हे व्हिडिओ खूपच रिअल वाटत आहेत..हा ट्रेंड विशेषतः क्रिकेट चाहत्यांमध्ये प्रचंड लोकप्रिय झाला असून, लोक स्वतःला आवडत्या टीमची जर्सी घालून गर्दीने भरलेल्या स्टेडियममध्ये दाखवत आहेत. अनेकांना हे व्हिडिओ खरे IPL ब्रॉडकास्ट क्लिप्सच वाटत होते, पण नंतर ते AI-generated असल्याचं समोर आलं.या व्हायरल ट्रेंडसाठी मुख्यतः Google चं Gemini AI टूल वापरलं जात आहे. यामध्ये वापरकर्ते स्वतःचा फोटो अपलोड करून एक खास प्रॉम्प्ट टाकतात आणि काही सेकंदांत सिनेमॅटिक स्टेडियम व्हिडिओ तयार होतो..IPL 2026: गुजरातविरुद्धच्या लाजिरवाण्या पराभवानंतर पॅट कमिन्सला झाला लाखो रुपयांचा दंड; GT vs SRH सामन्यात नेमकं काय घडलं?.व्हिडिओमध्ये दिसणारे घटक म्हणजे:रात्रीचा IPL स्टेडियम माहोलप्रेक्षकांची गर्दी आणि उत्साहलाईव्ह स्कोअरबोर्ड ग्राफिक्सब्रॉडकास्ट कॅमेरासारखा झूम इफेक्टहात टाळ्या वाजवत असलेले नैसर्गिक मूव्हमेंट्सटीव्ही स्पोर्ट्स कव्हरेजसारखी व्हिज्युअल स्टाइल.व्हायरल होत असलेला Gemini Prompt“Reference image person sitting in a live IPL cricket stadium crowd at night, same face shape and facial structure preserved — subtle fantasy beauty enhancement, soft luminous skin, naturally captivating expression with a gentle open-mouthed smile or mid-clap candid moment. Hands raised in a natural clap gesture, caught mid-motion by a broadcast camera. Wearing a (Team name) jersey. Packed stadium crowd behind the subject, energetic night atmosphere, LED stadium glow, shallow depth of field with crowd softly blurred. Authentic IPL broadcast overlay graphics: scoreboard top left, Star Sports logo top right. Telephoto zoom lens, cinematic compression, slight motion blur on hands, sharp focus on face, documentary realism, candid fan-cam style. Photorealistic, not a portrait or fashion shoot.”.असा तयार करा तुमचा AI Stadium Videoस्वतःचा एक स्पष्ट फोटो निवडाGemini AI मध्ये फोटो अपलोड करावर दिलेला prompt कॉपी-पेस्ट कराTeam name च्या जागी आवडत्या IPL टीमचं नाव टाकाGenerate वर क्लिक कराकाही सेकंदांत तुमचा AI stadium video तयार होईलहा ट्रेंड आता फक्त क्रिकेटपुरता मर्यादित राहिलेला नाही. फुटबॉल, कॉन्सर्ट्स आणि इतर स्पोर्ट्स इव्हेंट्ससाठीही असे cinematic AI videos मोठ्या प्रमाणात तयार केले जात आहेत..IPL 2026 : हार्दिक पांड्याच्या 'हालचाली'वर मुंबई इंडियन्सचे बारीक लक्ष; धर्मशाला येथे संघासोबत जाण्यापासून थांबवले... नेमकं काय घडतंय?.सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.