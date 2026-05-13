Viral IPL Broadcast Trend: Gemini AI चा भन्नाट ट्रेंड! स्वतःचा फोटो अपलोड करा आणि काही सेकंदांत बना IPL Broadcast मधला Fan

How to Create Your Own IPL Stadium Broadcast Video in Seconds: सध्या सुरू असलेल्या आयपीएल 2026 च्या उत्साहात सोशल मीडियावर एक भन्नाट AI ट्रेंड जबरदस्त व्हायरल होत आहे. अनेकजण स्वतःचे असे AI व्हिडिओ तयार करत आहेत, ज्यामध्ये ते थेट IPL स्टेडियममध्ये मॅच पाहत असल्यासारखं दिसतात. खऱ्या ब्रॉडकास्टसारखे स्कोअरबोर्ड, स्टेडियम लाईट्स आणि फॅन-कॅम अँगल्समुळे हे व्हिडिओ खूपच रिअल वाटत आहेत.