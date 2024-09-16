महाराष्ट्र बातम्या

Rahul Gandhi: राहुल गांधींची जीभ छाटणाऱ्याला 11 लाख देणार; मुख्यमंत्री शिंदेंचा आमदार बरळला

Shinde MLA sanjay gaikwad on Rahul Gandhi: जो राहुल गांधीची जीभ छाटेल , त्याला ११ लाखांचे बक्षीस देणार, असं वादग्रस्त वक्तव्य शिंदे गटाचे आमदार गायकवाड यांनी केलं आहे.
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhiesakal
कार्तिक पुजारी
Updated on

मुंबई- जो राहुल गांधीची जीभ छाटेल , त्याला ११ लाखांचे बक्षीस देणार, असं वादग्रस्त वक्तव्य शिंदे गटाचे आमदार गायकवाड यांनी केलं आहे. काँग्रेसचे नेते आणि विरोधी पक्षनेते राहुल गांधी यांनी अमेरिका दौऱ्यावर असताना आरक्षणासंदर्भात भाष्य केलं होतं. याच्या संदर्भात बोलताना संजय गायकवाड यांची जीभ घसरली आहे. त्यांच्या वक्तव्यामुळे वाद निर्माण होण्याची शक्यता आरहे.

Rahul Gandhi
MLA
sanjay gaikwad
Eknath Shinde
political leader
Buldhana arban
shivsena

