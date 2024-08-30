महाराष्ट्र बातम्या

Jitesh Antapurkar: नांदेडमध्ये कॉंग्रेसला पुन्हा धक्का! आमदार जितेश अंतापूरकरांचा पक्षाला रामराम, कमळ हाती घेणार?

Jitesh Antapurkar Resigns: आमदार जितेश अंतापूरकरांचा पक्षाला रामराम ठोकला आहे. त्यांनी पक्षाच्या सदस्यत्वाचा राजीनामा दिला आहे.
महाराष्ट्रातील देगलूर विधानसभा मतदारसंघातील काँग्रेसचे आमदार जितेश अंतापूरकर यांनी आपल्या पक्षाच्या सदस्यत्वाचा राजीनामा दिला आहे. ते लवकरच भाजपमध्ये प्रवेश करण्याची शक्यता आहे.

