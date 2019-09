Video : तीन महिन्याच्या बाळाला घेऊन 'या' अभिनेत्रीने सर केले शिखर

Thank you to all the instafam moms that pointed out Nyra should be in an ergonomic carrier! Tried so many baby carriers this last month and finally found the one ! I’ve been very active with Nyra and take her everywhere so the @soulslings_india Aseema worked perfect for us! #babycarrier #workingmom #momlife #motherhood #active #fitmom

A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera) on Sep 24, 2019 at 12:46am PDT