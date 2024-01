Kangna Ranaut on Ayodhya: "अयोध्या धाम म्हणजे आपली व्हॅटिकन सिटी"; कंगनानं लोकांना केलंय 'हे' आवाहन

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, actor Kangana Ranaut says, "People who visit Ayodhya Dham, earn a lot of virtue. It is our biggest 'Dham' like Vatican City has importance in the world, similarly, Ayodhya Dham is important for us. We are fortunate that Lord… pic.twitter.com/5E8yPunOe7