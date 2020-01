Big Boss 13 : घराबाहेर गेलेली 'ती' सदस्य पुन्हा करणार एन्ट्री !

Wearing black is a lifestyle that not everyone can handle Outfit @payalkeyalofficial Styled by @saachivj Assisted by @sanzimehta777 . . . #ShefaliJariwalaBiggBoss13 #BiggBoss13 #BB13 #ShefaliJariwala @colorstv @biggboss13.colorstv @voot @endemolshineind @beingsalmankhan @base52.entertainment

A post shared by Shefali Jariwala (@shefalijariwala) on Jan 28, 2020 at 4:16am PST