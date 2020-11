'स्वत;ला विचारा,माझ्यावरुन तुमची नजर का हटत नाही'?

So if not today then when? Today is the best day to start the rest of your lives. Say this to yourself everyday and see the results. @krushna30 @rishaabchauhaan @artisingh5 photography by @rambherwaniweddings hair and make up @ojasrajani location @tajsantacruzmumbai #hot #sizzling #scorching #heated #warm #love #sexy #like #follow #cute #beautiful #instagood #model #fashion #beauty #instagram #cool #followme #photographylovers #style #picoftheday #smile #kashmerashah #girls #sweltering #sultry #heating

A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1) on Nov 10, 2020 at 9:32pm PST