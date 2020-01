रितेश करणार छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराजांच्या बायोपिकची निर्मिती ?

‪Visited Raigad Fort this morning, the capital of Maratha Empire. It’s an unimaginable high to feel the presence of one of the greatest warriors born in India Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Nothing is more invigorating than bowing down and seeking his blessings. ‬

