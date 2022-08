@TheDeverakonda #BoycottBollywood #BoycottLigerMovie #BoycottKaranJohar



NOT HIS MISTAKE , HIS PARENTS MISTAKE , THEY SHOULD TEACH HIM HOW TO BEHAVE IN PUBLIC.

IDIOT DON'T SPOIL THE HARD WORK OF OTHER SOUTH STARS. pic.twitter.com/U1VLOcVxTI