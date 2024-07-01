मुंबई

Niranjan Davkhare: कोकण पदवीधरमधून भाजपचे निरंजन डावखरे विजयी

विजयानंतर त्यांच्या ठाण्यातील घरी कार्यकर्त्यांनी एकच जल्लेष केला.
Amit Ujagare (अमित उजागरे)

मुंबई : विधानपरिषदेसाठी झालेल्या कोकण पदवीधर मतदारसंघातून भाजपचे उमेदवार निरंजन डावखरे हे विजयी झाले आहेत. विजयानंतर त्यांच्या ठाण्यातील घरी कार्यकर्त्यांनी एकच जल्लेष केला.

