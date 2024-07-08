Worli Hit And Run Case: वरळी 'हिट अँड रन' प्रकरणी राजेश शाहा यांना जामीन मंजूर; पोलिसांना कोर्टाचा झटका

मुंबई : वरळी 'हिट अँड रन' प्रकरणी मोठी अपडेट समोर आली असून आरोपी राजेश शाहा यांना कोर्टानं जामीन मंजूर केला आहे. त्यामुळं मुंबई पोलिसांना मोठा झटका बसला आहे. शाहा यांची अटक बेकायदा असल्याचं कोर्टानं म्हटलं आहे. (Rajesh Shaha granted bail in Worli hit and run case Court strikes the Police)
ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.