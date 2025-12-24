पुणे

Prashant Jagatap Resignation : शरद पवारांच्या पक्षाला महापालिका निवडणुकीआधी पुण्यात मोठा धक्का; प्रशांत जगताप यांनी सोडलं शहाराध्यक्ष पद!

Pune Municipal Election: जाणून घ्या, राजीनामा दिल्यानंतर प्रशांत जगतापांनी शरद पवार आणि सुप्रिया सुळे यांच्याबाबत काय म्हटलंय?
Prashant Jagatap resigning as Pune city president, delivering a major political setback to Sharad Pawar’s party ahead of the Pune municipal elections.

esakal

Mayur Ratnaparkhe
Updated on

Prashant Jagatap Resigns as Pune City President : आगामी महापालिका निवडणुकीआधी राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पार्टी शरदचंद्र पवार पक्षाला मोठा धक्का बसला आहे. कारण, पक्षाचे पुणे शहाराध्यक्ष प्रशांत जगताप यांनी आपल्या पदाचा राजीनामा दिला आहे. ऐन निवडणुकीच्या तोंडावर पुण्यातील प्रमुख नेत्यांनी पक्षाची साथ सोडल्याने खळबळ उडाली आहे.

Sharad Pawar
pune
NCP

