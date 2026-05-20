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अहिल्यानगर सीना नदीचा पात्र मध्ये जलपर्णीच्या पानाने नदी पात्र झाकून गेले आहे (छायाचित्र सागर इंगळे)

अहिल्यानगर सीना नदीचा पात्र मध्ये जलपर्णीच्या पानाने नदी पात्र झाकून गेले आहे (छायाचित्र सागर इंगळे)
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PNE26W20649
अहिल्यानगर ः जलपर्णीने झाकून गेलेले सीना नदीचे पात्र. (छायाचित्र सागर इंगळे)

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