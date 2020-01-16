  1. Home
PIFF : मराठीत 'आनंदी गोपाळ', तर ट्युनिशियाचा 'अ सन' सर्वोत्कृष्ट!

सकाळ वृत्तसेवा
गुरुवार, 16 जानेवारी 2020

'वाय' चित्रपटासाठी अभिनेत्री मुक्ता बर्वे यांना सर्वोत्कृष्ट अभिनेत्रीचा अॅवार्ड मिळाला.

पुणे : गेल्या आठवड्यापासून सुरू असलेल्या पुणे आंतरराष्ट्रीय चित्रपट महोत्सवाची (पिफ) गुरुवारी (ता.16) सांगता झाली. सांगता समारंभावेळी या वर्षीच्या सर्वोत्कृष्ट पुरस्कार प्राप्त चित्रपटांची घोषणा करण्यात आली. 

यामध्ये ट्युनिशियाचा 'अ सन' हा चित्रपट यंदाचा सर्वोत्कृष्ट चित्रपट ठरला. तर सर्वोत्कृष्ट दिग्दर्शकाच्या पुरस्काराने बार्तोज क्रुल्हिक यांना 'सुपरनोव्हा' या चित्रपटासाठी गौरविण्यात आले. मराठी विभागात 'आनंदी गोपाळ' सर्वोत्कृष्ट ठरला. सर्वोत्कृष्ट दिग्दर्शक पुरस्काराने स्रीभ्रूण हत्येवरील 'वाय' चित्रपटाचे दिग्दर्शक डॉ. अजित वाडीकर यांनी गौरविण्यात आले.

'तुझ्या आयला' या चित्रपटाने या महोत्सवात चार पुरस्कार मिळविले. नियाज मुजावर यांना सर्वोत्कृष्ट पटकथा, विजय मिश्रा यांना सर्वोत्कृष्ट छायालेखक आणि स्पेशल ज्युरी अँवार्ड या चित्रपटाचे दिग्दर्शक सुजय डहाके यांना मिळाला.

प्रेक्षकांची पसंती पुरस्कारही या चित्रपटाला मिळाला. 'वाय' चित्रपटासाठी अभिनेत्री मुक्ता बर्वे यांना सर्वोत्कृष्ट अभिनेत्रीचा अॅवार्ड मिळाला.

