PIFF : मराठीत 'आनंदी गोपाळ', तर ट्युनिशियाचा 'अ सन' सर्वोत्कृष्ट!

पुणे : गेल्या आठवड्यापासून सुरू असलेल्या पुणे आंतरराष्ट्रीय चित्रपट महोत्सवाची (पिफ) गुरुवारी (ता.16) सांगता झाली. सांगता समारंभावेळी या वर्षीच्या सर्वोत्कृष्ट पुरस्कार प्राप्त चित्रपटांची घोषणा करण्यात आली.

यामध्ये ट्युनिशियाचा 'अ सन' हा चित्रपट यंदाचा सर्वोत्कृष्ट चित्रपट ठरला. तर सर्वोत्कृष्ट दिग्दर्शकाच्या पुरस्काराने बार्तोज क्रुल्हिक यांना 'सुपरनोव्हा' या चित्रपटासाठी गौरविण्यात आले. मराठी विभागात 'आनंदी गोपाळ' सर्वोत्कृष्ट ठरला. सर्वोत्कृष्ट दिग्दर्शक पुरस्काराने स्रीभ्रूण हत्येवरील 'वाय' चित्रपटाचे दिग्दर्शक डॉ. अजित वाडीकर यांनी गौरविण्यात आले.

At #PIFF2020 Marathi Competition:

‘Anandi Gopal’ is a story of an extraordinary couple, and the hardships faced by them in 19th-century India. Against all odds, Gopalrao Joshi sends Anandi to the USA to study and become the first female doctor of India! pic.twitter.com/Nk6PfSOdD7 — Pune International Film Festival (@piffindia) January 4, 2020

'तुझ्या आयला' या चित्रपटाने या महोत्सवात चार पुरस्कार मिळविले. नियाज मुजावर यांना सर्वोत्कृष्ट पटकथा, विजय मिश्रा यांना सर्वोत्कृष्ट छायालेखक आणि स्पेशल ज्युरी अँवार्ड या चित्रपटाचे दिग्दर्शक सुजय डहाके यांना मिळाला.

प्रेक्षकांची पसंती पुरस्कारही या चित्रपटाला मिळाला. 'वाय' चित्रपटासाठी अभिनेत्री मुक्ता बर्वे यांना सर्वोत्कृष्ट अभिनेत्रीचा अॅवार्ड मिळाला.

At #PIFF2020 World Competition:

‘Supernova’, a universal tale by debutant director Bartosz Kruhlik. Three men, the limited confines of a Polish village road, and one event that will change each of their lives. pic.twitter.com/dPC6uDIXGf — Pune International Film Festival (@piffindia) January 2, 2020

