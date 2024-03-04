Personal Finance

Paytm: पेटीएमच्या अडचणीत वाढ! RBI पेटीएम पेमेंट बँकेचा बँकिंग परवाना करू शकते रद्द; शेअर्समध्ये मोठी घसरण

RBI May Cancel Paytm Payments Bank Banking License: पेटीएम पेमेंट्स बँकेचा बँकिंग परवाना रिझर्व्ह बँक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) रद्द करू शकते. आरबीआय पेटीएमची बँकिंग शाखा पीपीबीएलचा परवाना रद्द करू शकते, असे एका मीडिया रिपोर्टमध्ये म्हटले आहे.
Paytm
Paytmsakal
राहुल शेळके

RBI May Cancel Paytm Payments Bank Banking License: पेटीएम पेमेंट्स बँकेचा बँकिंग परवाना रिझर्व्ह बँक ऑफ इंडिया (RBI) रद्द करू शकते. आरबीआय पेटीएमची बँकिंग शाखा पीपीबीएलचा परवाना रद्द करू शकते, असे एका मीडिया रिपोर्टमध्ये म्हटले आहे.(Report suggests PPBL may lose banking license, Paytm shares slip)

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Paytm

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News
www.esakal.com