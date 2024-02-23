Share Market

Jio Financial Services: जिओ फायनान्शियल सर्व्हिसेसने रचला नवा इतिहास! मार्केट कॅपमध्ये तुफान वाढ

Jio Financial Services Record High: जिओ फायनान्शिअल सर्व्हिसेसचा शेअर आज 12 टक्क्यांच्या वाढीसह व्यवहार करत आहे. आज कंपनीने नवीन उंची गाठली आहे आणि प्रथमच कंपनीचे बाजार भांडवल 2 लाख कोटी रुपयांच्या पुढे गेले आहे.
Jio Financial Services
Jio Financial ServicesSakal
राहुल शेळके

Jio Financial Services Record High: जिओ फायनान्शिअल सर्व्हिसेसचा शेअर आज 12 टक्क्यांच्या वाढीसह व्यवहार करत आहे. आज कंपनीने नवीन उंची गाठली आहे आणि प्रथमच कंपनीचे बाजार भांडवल 2 लाख कोटी रुपयांच्या पुढे गेले आहे. Jio Financeचे मार्केट कॅप 2.16 लाख कोटी रुपये झाले आहे.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

market cap

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News
www.esakal.com