Share Market Closing: शेअर बाजाराच्या वाढीला लागला ब्रेक; सेन्सेक्स 790 अंकांनी घसरला, काय आहे कारण?

Share Market Closing Bell
Share Market Closing BellSakal
राहुल शेळके

Share Market Closing Latest Update 12 April 2024: शेअर बाजारातील विक्रमी वाढीला आज शुक्रवारी ब्रेक लागला. सेन्सेक्स जवळपास 800 अंकांनी घसरला आणि 74,250 च्या खाली बंद झाला. निफ्टीही जवळपास 250 अंकांनी घसरला. आज (12एप्रिल) बाजारात चौफेर विक्री झाली. फार्मा, सरकारी बँक, एफएमसीजी ही क्षेत्रे विक्रीत आघाडीवर आहेत.

