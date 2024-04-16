Share Market Opening: शेअर बाजारात सलग तिसऱ्या दिवशी घायाळ; सेन्सेक्स 500 अंकांनी खाली, कोणते शेअर्स वधारले?

Share Market

Sensex-Nifty Today: मंगळवारी सलग तिसऱ्या दिवशी शेअर बाजारात विक्री दिसून आली. जागतिक संकेतांचा प्रभाव बाजारावर दिसून येत आहे. सकाळी सेन्सेक्स सुमारे 500 अंकांनी घसरला आणि 72,900 च्या खाली आला. निफ्टीही 150 अंकांनी घसरून 22,100 वर आला.
Share Market Opening Latest Update 16 April 2024 (Marathi News):

मंगळवारी सलग तिसऱ्या दिवशी शेअर बाजारात विक्री दिसून आली. जागतिक संकेतांचा प्रभाव बाजारावर दिसून येत आहे. सकाळी सेन्सेक्स सुमारे 500 अंकांनी घसरला आणि 72,900 च्या खाली आला. निफ्टीही 150 अंकांनी घसरून 22,100 वर आला. बँकिंग आणि आयटी क्षेत्रात सुधारणा दिसून येत आहे.

