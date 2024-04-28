Nashik Manohar Karda Case : अखेर कारडा आत्महत्येप्रकरणी 19 संशयितांविरुद्ध गुन्हा दाखल

Nashik News : कारडा कन्स्ट्रक्शनचे संचालक मनोहर कारडा यांच्या आत्महत्येप्रकरणी अखेर उपनगर पोलिसांत १९ जणांविरोधात आत्महत्येस प्रवृत्त केल्याप्रकरणी गुन्हा दाखल झाला. मृत कारडा यांच्या पत्नी भारती कारडा यांनी यासंदर्भात उपनगर पोलिसांत २१ एप्रिलला फिर्याद दिली होती. (Finally case filed against 19 suspects in Karda suicide case)
भारती कारडा यांच्या फिर्यादीनुसार, त्यांचे पती मनोहर कारडा यांना आत्महत्येस प्रवृत्त केल्याप्रकरणी संशयित अशोक कटारिया, ग्यान खत्री, सनी सलुजा, उर्विश कोठारी, राहुल लुणवात, कुलदीपसिंग जोहर, रामचंद्र काकराणी, योगेश घोलप. (Latest Marathi News)
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.