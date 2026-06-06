Abhijeet Dipke भारतात पोहचताच, आंदोलनाला दिल्ली पोलिसांची परवानगी

अभिजीत दिपके भारतात दाखल होताच कॉक्रोच जनता पार्टीचं दिल्लीत पहिलं आंदोलन होत आहे. जंतर-मंतरवरील या आंदोलनाला पोलिसांची परवानगी मिळाली. Abhijeet Deepke arrived in India. Cockroach Janata Party protests in Delhi today. Protest at Jantar Mantar is allowed... .सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!शॉपिंगसाठी 'सकाळ प्राईम डील्स'च्या भन्नाट ऑफर्स पाहण्यासाठी क्लिक करा.Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates, मराठी ताज्या बातम्या, मराठी ब्रेकिंग न्यूज, मराठी ताज्या घडामोडी. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.