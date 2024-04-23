व्हिडिओ | Videos

Amravati Loksabha: राणा-कडू यांच्यातला संघर्ष चिघळला, ऐन निवडणुकीत आंदोलनाचा इशारा

अमरावती लोकसभा मतदारसंघात नवनीत राणा विरुद्ध बच्चू कडू यांच्यातला संघर्ष तापला आहे. सायन्सकोर मैदानाच्या आरक्षणावरुन राणा विरुद्ध कडू आमनेसामने आलेत. प्रशासनाकडून परवानगी मिळालेली नसतानाही रवी राणांनी अमित शाहांच्या सभेसाठी मंडप उभारल्याचा आरोप बच्चू कडूंनी केला आहे. त्यामुळे प्रशासनानं मैदान खाली करुन द्यावं अन्यथा ऐन निवडणुकीत प्रचार सोडून एक लाख शेतकरी घेऊन जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालयाला घेराव घालण्याचा इशारा बच्चू कडू यांनी दिला आहे.

