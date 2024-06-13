व्हिडिओ | Videos

छगन भुजबळ पक्षात नाराज? अजितदादांची साथ सोडून पवारांकडे परतणार?

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस अजित पवार गटाचे ज्येष्ठ नेते छगन भुजबळ पक्षात नाराज असल्याची चर्चा आहे. तरी, भुजबळांच्या नाराजीची नेमकी कारणं काय असू शकतात? तेच ५ मुद्द्यांच्या आधारे आपण समजून घेणार आहोत या व्हिडिओतून...

Sharad Pawar
Chhagan Bhujbal
Ajit Pawar
NCP
ncp leader
NCP minister
Maharashtra Politics
mumbai politics
chhagan bhujbal

