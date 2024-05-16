व्हिडिओ | Videos

Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackeray: नाशकात डिवचणाऱ्या ठाकरे गटाला शिंदेंचं बाण मारून प्रत्युत्तर

नाशकात मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे हेमंत गोडसेंच्या प्रचारार्थ रोड शो करत होते. यावेळी ठाकरे गटाच्या पदाधिकाऱ्यांकडून शिंदेंविरुद्ध '५० खोके, एकदम ओके' अशा घोषणा दिल्या. त्याला शिंदेंनीही प्रत्युत्तर दिलं

