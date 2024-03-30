व्हिडिओ | Videos

Loksabha Elections 2024: अजितदादांना पहिल्या टप्प्यात दणका, इथे 'घड्याळ' चिन्ह वापरता येणार नाही

लोकसभा निवडणुकीच्या तोंडावर राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसच्या अजित पवार गटाला मोठा दणका बसला आहे. ते म्हणजे लोकसभा निवडणुकीच्या पहिल्या टप्प्यात राष्ट्रवादीच्या उमेदवारांना 'घड्याळ' हे निवडणूक चिन्ह वापरता येणार नाही. नेमकं प्रकरण समजून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडिओ पाहा...

