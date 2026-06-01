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धनंजय मुंडेंचं नाव घेत संतोष देशमुखांच्या भावाचा गौप्यस्फोट | Dhananjay Deshmukh, Beed News, Sakal

Beed News: धनंजय मुंडे यांनी गाडी आडवी लावून हवेत दोन राऊंड फायर केल्याचा गंभीर आरोप धनंजय देशमुख यांनी केला आहे.

Beed News: धनंजय मुंडे यांनी गाडी आडवी लावून हवेत दोन राऊंड फायर केल्याचा गंभीर आरोप धनंजय देशमुख यांनी केला आहे.

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