'तरूणाईचा अंत पाहू नका'; चेतन भगतने मोदी सरकरावर केली कडाडून टीका

वृत्तसंस्था
सोमवार, 16 डिसेंबर 2019

जेव्हापासून जामीया मीलियामधील लाठीचार्ज सुरू झाला, तेव्हापासूनच चेतन भगतचे ट्विटरवरून भाजपला धारेवर धरणे सुरू आहे.

मुंबई : दिल्लीतील जामीया मीलिया विद्यापीठातील विद्यार्थ्यांवरील लाठीचार्ज विरोधात देशभरात आंदोलने होत असतानाच, कलाकारही या आंदोलनात उतरलेले दिसतात. लेखक चेतन भगत यानेही या विधेयकाविरोधात आवाज उठवत ट्विट केले आहेत. गेले 2 दिवस तो ट्विटवरून सरकारला खडे बोल सुनवत असून मोदी सरकारला त्याने धारेवर धरले आहे. सकाळपासून चेतनने अनेक ट्विट करत सरकारला इशारा तर दिलाच, पण देशातील तरूणाई किती वैतागलेली आहे, हेही सांगितले. 

जेव्हापासून जामीया मीलियामधील लाठीचार्ज सुरू झाला, तेव्हापासूनच चेतन भगतचे ट्विटरवरून भाजपला धारेवर धरणे सुरू आहे. अस्थिर अर्थव्यवस्था, नोकऱ्यांची वानवा, बंद असलेली इंटरनेट सेवा, पोलिसांचा थेट लायब्ररीत जाऊन लाठीचार्ज. तरूणाईकडे सहनशक्ती नक्कीच आहे, पण त्या सहनशक्तीचा अंत पाहू नका. असा इशारा चेतनने एका ट्विटमध्ये दिला आहे. 

जामीया इस्लामिया विद्यापीठाबाहेर जाळपोळ, बस पेटवल्या; 'कॅब' विरोधाला हिंसक वळण

सरकारचे पहिले प्राधान्य हे अर्थव्यवस्था सुधरवण्याचे असायला हवे. देशातील विद्यापीठांना हिंदू किेंवा मुसलमानांच्या नावावरून नामकरण झाले असले तरी ती विद्यापीठे ही सर्व भारतीयांसाठी आहेत. या विद्यापीठांना संरक्षणं मिळणेही तितकेच गरजेचे आहे. जे विद्यार्थी आंदोलनात नाहीत, अशांनाही मारहाण करण्यात आली आहे. त्यामुळे विद्यापीठांना संरक्षण मिळायलाच हवे.

Video : हॉस्टेलबाहेर पडला नाहीत, तर तुमच्या जीवाचं बरंवाईट होईल; जामीया मिलीयातील विद्यार्थीनीचा आर्त स्वर

 

 

नोटबंदी, जीएसटी, कलम 370 आणि आता नागरिकत्व दुरूस्ती विधेयक या सर्वांची घोषणा झाल्यानंतर देशात गोंधळ उडाल्याचे पहायला मिळाले. यावरुनच सरकारमध्ये सर्व गोष्टींना केवळ समर्थन देणारे अधिकारी भरलेले आहेत असे दिसून येते. हे अधिकारी या गोष्टींकडे योग्य पद्धतीने पाहत नाहीत किंवा याबद्दल शंका उपस्थित करत नाहीत अथवा प्रश्नही विचारत नाहीत, असे ट्विट चेतनने केले आहे.

अक्षय कुमारने लाईक केले भाजपविरोधातील ट्विट अन् मग....  

चेतनने आणखी एक ट्विट करत या सर्व भूमिकेवर स्पष्टीकरण दिले. माझ्या राजकीय भूमिकेमुळे अनेक जणांचा गोंधळ उडाला असेल. माझ्या राजकीय भूमिकेपेक्षा मला भारताच्या राजकारणाची चिंता आहे. मी कधीच एका बाजूने राहू शकत नाही. मी भारताच्या बाजून आहे. सगळा भारत जिथे आनंदात राहतो, तिथली अर्थव्यवस्था मजबूत असावी व सरकारने त्याकडे लक्ष द्यावे असेही त्याने ट्विटमध्ये म्हणले आहे. 

 

 

 


