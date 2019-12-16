'तरूणाईचा अंत पाहू नका'; चेतन भगतने मोदी सरकरावर केली कडाडून टीका

मुंबई : दिल्लीतील जामीया मीलिया विद्यापीठातील विद्यार्थ्यांवरील लाठीचार्ज विरोधात देशभरात आंदोलने होत असतानाच, कलाकारही या आंदोलनात उतरलेले दिसतात. लेखक चेतन भगत यानेही या विधेयकाविरोधात आवाज उठवत ट्विट केले आहेत. गेले 2 दिवस तो ट्विटवरून सरकारला खडे बोल सुनवत असून मोदी सरकारला त्याने धारेवर धरले आहे. सकाळपासून चेतनने अनेक ट्विट करत सरकारला इशारा तर दिलाच, पण देशातील तरूणाई किती वैतागलेली आहे, हेही सांगितले.

ताज्या बातम्यांसाठी डाऊनलोड करा ई-सकाळचे ऍप

The youth is angry. There are not enough jobs. Salaries are low. Don’t mess with them. The first priority should be to lift the economy back again. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 16, 2019

जेव्हापासून जामीया मीलियामधील लाठीचार्ज सुरू झाला, तेव्हापासूनच चेतन भगतचे ट्विटरवरून भाजपला धारेवर धरणे सुरू आहे. अस्थिर अर्थव्यवस्था, नोकऱ्यांची वानवा, बंद असलेली इंटरनेट सेवा, पोलिसांचा थेट लायब्ररीत जाऊन लाठीचार्ज. तरूणाईकडे सहनशक्ती नक्कीच आहे, पण त्या सहनशक्तीचा अंत पाहू नका. असा इशारा चेतनने एका ट्विटमध्ये दिला आहे.

जामीया इस्लामिया विद्यापीठाबाहेर जाळपोळ, बस पेटवल्या; 'कॅब' विरोधाला हिंसक वळण

Crashing the economy. Making jobs vanish. Shutting down Internet. Sending police in libraries. The youth may have patience, but don’t test the limits of it. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 16, 2019

सरकारचे पहिले प्राधान्य हे अर्थव्यवस्था सुधरवण्याचे असायला हवे. देशातील विद्यापीठांना हिंदू किेंवा मुसलमानांच्या नावावरून नामकरण झाले असले तरी ती विद्यापीठे ही सर्व भारतीयांसाठी आहेत. या विद्यापीठांना संरक्षणं मिळणेही तितकेच गरजेचे आहे. जे विद्यार्थी आंदोलनात नाहीत, अशांनाही मारहाण करण्यात आली आहे. त्यामुळे विद्यापीठांना संरक्षण मिळायलाच हवे.

Video : हॉस्टेलबाहेर पडला नाहीत, तर तुमच्या जीवाचं बरंवाईट होईल; जामीया मिलीयातील विद्यार्थीनीचा आर्त स्वर

Those who fantasize about India with a Hindu king and his subservient subjects, remember this. Even if I dignified your bigotry (I don’t), you can't wish 200mn Muslims away. Try that and India will burn,GDP will crash and your kids will be unsafe and jobless.Stop these fantasies! — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 16, 2019

Repeated and prolonged Internet shutdowns hurt business and the economy. Sends a message that we are an unpredictable, third-world country where things are not under control. Even non-democratic China never did it during Hong Kong protests. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 16, 2019

नोटबंदी, जीएसटी, कलम 370 आणि आता नागरिकत्व दुरूस्ती विधेयक या सर्वांची घोषणा झाल्यानंतर देशात गोंधळ उडाल्याचे पहायला मिळाले. यावरुनच सरकारमध्ये सर्व गोष्टींना केवळ समर्थन देणारे अधिकारी भरलेले आहेत असे दिसून येते. हे अधिकारी या गोष्टींकडे योग्य पद्धतीने पाहत नाहीत किंवा याबद्दल शंका उपस्थित करत नाहीत अथवा प्रश्नही विचारत नाहीत, असे ट्विट चेतनने केले आहे.

अक्षय कुमारने लाईक केले भाजपविरोधातील ट्विट अन् मग....

The CAB required more education, more consensus building, a lot better wording and frankly better intentions. Stirring the social pot constantly is going to hurt us and the already weak economy. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 16, 2019

चेतनने आणखी एक ट्विट करत या सर्व भूमिकेवर स्पष्टीकरण दिले. माझ्या राजकीय भूमिकेमुळे अनेक जणांचा गोंधळ उडाला असेल. माझ्या राजकीय भूमिकेपेक्षा मला भारताच्या राजकारणाची चिंता आहे. मी कधीच एका बाजूने राहू शकत नाही. मी भारताच्या बाजून आहे. सगळा भारत जिथे आनंदात राहतो, तिथली अर्थव्यवस्था मजबूत असावी व सरकारने त्याकडे लक्ष द्यावे असेही त्याने ट्विटमध्ये म्हणले आहे.

Many get confused about my politics here. To be clear am only interested in an India where everybody lives in harmony and we have stellar economic growth. That is my dream. One-sided groupings bore me. I am not on your fixed side. I am on India’s side. And am proud of that. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 16, 2019

Whatever their historical names, there are no Hindu or Muslim universities in India. They are all Indian universities. And they all must be protected. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 16, 2019