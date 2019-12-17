ट्विटरवर कलाकारांवर भडकले नेटकरी; म्हणतात, #ShameonBollywood

नवी दिल्ली : दिल्ल्लीतील जामिया मिलीया विद्यापीठ व उत्तर प्रदेशातील अलीगढ विद्यापीठात पोलिसांनी विद्यार्थ्यांवर केलेल्या लाठीचार्जच्या विरोधात देशभरात आंदोलने सुरू झाली आहेत. यात सेलिब्रिटीही मागे नाहीयेत. अनेक कलाकारांनी या घटनेचा निषेध नोंदवला आहे, तर काही कलाकारांनी मोदी सरकाराच्या समर्थनार्थ पाऊल उचलले आहे. या सगळ्याच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर ट्विटरवर #ShameonBollywood हा हॅशटॅग ट्विटरवर ट्रेंड होत आहे.

#ShameonBollywood या हॅशटॅगवर पोस्ट होणारे ट्विट हे दोन्ही बाजूंचे असून हिंसाचाराला विरोध करणारे, तसेच सरकारच्या निर्णयाला समर्थन देणाऱ्या कलाकारांवर टीका करणारे आहेत. तर नेहमी चर्चेत असणार कलाकार आता का नाही बोलत असाही सवाल सोशल मीडियावरून विचारला जात आहे.

End of the day it's a business. They have nothing to do with our society.#ShameonBollywood pic.twitter.com/du6YhqDqRQ — Aman Pillania (@APillania) December 17, 2019

अभिनेत्री परिणिती चोप्रा हिने ट्विट केलंय की, 'जेव्हा नागरिक आपले मत मांडायला समोर येतो, तेव्हा नेहमी असा हिंसाचारच का होतो. कॅब सोडा, या देशाला लोकशाही देश म्हणून नये, असा कायदा संमत करा. निष्पाप लोकांना मारणे चुकीचे आहे.' तर हुमा कुरेशी म्हणते, 'आपली धर्मनिरपेक्ष लोकशाही आहे, पोलिसांची विद्यार्थ्यांशी वागणूक ही अत्यंत चुकीची आहे. नागरिकांना शांततेत आंदोलन करण्याचा हक्क आहे.' तर सोनाक्षी सिन्हाने संविधानाच्या प्रास्ताविकाचा फोटो टाकत सांगितले आहे की, 'असे आपण होतो, असे आपण आहोत आणि असेच राहू.'

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

This is unreal. We are a secular democracy. This violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students is terrible. Citizens have the right to peacefully protest. @narendramodi @AmitShah Or that is not an option anymore ?? — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 16, 2019

This is what we were, what we are and what we MUST remain! #neverforget pic.twitter.com/itmacCC9qV — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) December 17, 2019

तर बॉलिवूडचे तीन खान शाहरूख, आमीर आणि सलमान आता कुठे आहेत, असाही प्रश्न नेटकरी विचारत आहेत.

I oppose all three Khans #Shame#ShameonBollywood#JamiaProtests @iamsrk @ShayarImran @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/G3bsoAiXsa — Jamshed Khan (@khanjames96) December 17, 2019

'उरी'फेम विकी कौशल म्हणतो की, 'सध्या जे सुरू आहे व ज्या पद्धतीने सुरू आहे, ते अयोग्य आहे. सर्व नागरिकांना आंदोलन करण्याचा हक्क आहे. या घटनांमुळे लोकशाही हालली आहे.' तर राजकुमार राव म्हणतो, 'पोलिसांनी विद्यार्थ्यांसोबत दाखविलेल्या वर्तणूकीचा मी निषेध करतो. हिंसाचाराला मी विरोध करतो.'

लगते थे जो बुझाने वाले, वही लगा रहें है आग!

What is happening is not okay. The way it’s happening is not okay. People have every right to peacefully voice their opinion. This violence and disruption is both saddening and concerning as a fellow citizen. In no circumstance, must our faith in democracy be shaken. — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) December 16, 2019

I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest.I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything! — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 16, 2019

Non stop threats like this.. “Career chaupat kyon karna hai..” just go through my timeline and that proves how much of a democracy we have become((sarcasm (for dumb bhakts)))..also you can clearly see who are the goondas here and which side they speak for .. https://t.co/oP89GnIn9E — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 17, 2019

तर अक्षय कुमारने काल मी आंदोलनाचा एक फोटो चुकून लाईक केला होता, तो मी पुन्हा अनलाईक केला. अशा प्रकारच्या कोणत्याही आंदोलनाचे मी समर्थन करत नाही. असे ट्विट केले आहे.