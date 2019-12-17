  1. Home
ट्विटरवर कलाकारांवर भडकले नेटकरी; म्हणतात, #ShameonBollywood

नवी दिल्ली : दिल्ल्लीतील जामिया मिलीया विद्यापीठ व उत्तर प्रदेशातील अलीगढ विद्यापीठात पोलिसांनी विद्यार्थ्यांवर केलेल्या लाठीचार्जच्या विरोधात देशभरात आंदोलने सुरू झाली आहेत. यात सेलिब्रिटीही मागे नाहीयेत. अनेक कलाकारांनी या घटनेचा निषेध नोंदवला आहे, तर काही कलाकारांनी मोदी सरकाराच्या समर्थनार्थ पाऊल उचलले आहे. या सगळ्याच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर ट्विटरवर #ShameonBollywood हा हॅशटॅग ट्विटरवर ट्रेंड होत आहे. 

#ShameonBollywood या हॅशटॅगवर पोस्ट होणारे ट्विट हे दोन्ही बाजूंचे असून हिंसाचाराला विरोध करणारे, तसेच सरकारच्या निर्णयाला समर्थन देणाऱ्या कलाकारांवर टीका करणारे आहेत. तर नेहमी चर्चेत असणार कलाकार आता का नाही बोलत असाही सवाल सोशल मीडियावरून विचारला जात आहे. 

अभिनेत्री परिणिती चोप्रा हिने ट्विट केलंय की, 'जेव्हा नागरिक आपले मत मांडायला समोर येतो, तेव्हा नेहमी असा हिंसाचारच का होतो. कॅब सोडा, या देशाला लोकशाही देश म्हणून नये, असा कायदा संमत करा. निष्पाप लोकांना मारणे चुकीचे आहे.' तर हुमा कुरेशी म्हणते, 'आपली धर्मनिरपेक्ष लोकशाही आहे, पोलिसांची विद्यार्थ्यांशी वागणूक ही अत्यंत चुकीची आहे. नागरिकांना शांततेत आंदोलन करण्याचा हक्क आहे.' तर सोनाक्षी सिन्हाने संविधानाच्या प्रास्ताविकाचा फोटो टाकत सांगितले आहे की, 'असे आपण होतो, असे आपण आहोत आणि असेच राहू.'

दिल्लीत पोलिसांच्या वेशातील ABVPच्या कार्यकर्त्यांनी ठोकले विद्यार्थ्यांना

 

आसाममधील संचारबंदी उठविली; ब्रॉडबॅन्ड सेवाही सुरु

तर बॉलिवूडचे तीन खान शाहरूख, आमीर आणि सलमान आता कुठे आहेत, असाही प्रश्न नेटकरी विचारत आहेत.

'उरी'फेम विकी कौशल म्हणतो की, 'सध्या जे सुरू आहे व ज्या पद्धतीने सुरू आहे, ते अयोग्य आहे. सर्व नागरिकांना आंदोलन करण्याचा हक्क आहे. या घटनांमुळे लोकशाही हालली आहे.' तर राजकुमार राव म्हणतो, 'पोलिसांनी विद्यार्थ्यांसोबत दाखविलेल्या वर्तणूकीचा मी निषेध करतो. हिंसाचाराला मी विरोध करतो.' 

लगते थे जो बुझाने वाले, वही लगा रहें है आग!

 

 

तर अक्षय कुमारने काल मी आंदोलनाचा एक फोटो चुकून लाईक केला होता, तो मी पुन्हा अनलाईक केला. अशा प्रकारच्या कोणत्याही आंदोलनाचे मी समर्थन करत नाही. असे ट्विट केले आहे.  

 


