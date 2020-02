सानियाने 4 महिन्यात घटवलं तब्बल 26 किलो वजन; पाहा आता ती कशी दिसतेय?

89 kilos vs 63 we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby .. feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you , you can’t cause God knows how many of those we have around us If I can then anyone can #believe #mummahustles

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Feb 9, 2020 at 11:39pm PST