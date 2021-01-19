INDvsAUS : 'मॅन ऑफ द मॅच गोज टू मिस्टर राहुल द्रविड!'

पुणे : मंगळवारचा दिवस टीम इंडियासाठी मंगलदायी ठरला. बॉर्डर-गावस्कर कसोटी मालिकेतील ऑस्ट्रेलियाविरुद्धचा चौथा कसोटी सामना भारताने जिंकत नवा इतिहास घडवला आहे.

जिंका किंवा ड्रॉ करा एवढाच पर्याय समोर असताना टीम इंडियाच्या शिलेदारांनी कंबर कसली अन् भारताला विजयासाठी असणारं ३२८ धावांचं लक्ष्य ३ विकेट राखत गाठलं. आणि २-१ ने मालिका खिशात घातली.

- भारताला कधीच कमी समजू नका, पराभवानंतर ऑस्ट्रेलियन कोच जस्टिन लँगरचा सल्ला​

ब्रिस्बेनच्या गाबा मैदानावर अजिंक्य असणाऱ्या कांगारु संघाला त्यांच्याच मातीत ३२ वर्षानंतर पराभव स्वीकारावा लागला. आणि अजिंक्य रहाणेच्या नेतृत्वाखाली ऑस्ट्रेलियाला धूळ चारणाऱ्या युवा टीम इंडियाच्या खेळाडूंवर कौतुकाचा वर्षाव सुरू झाला. या विजयानंतर ट्विटरवर टीम इंडियाचा माजी महान क्रिकेटपटू राहुल द्रविडच्या नावाचा ट्रेंड सुरू होता. खरा सामनावीर तर राहुल द्रविड आहे असं मत नेटकऱ्यांनी यावेळी व्यक्त केलं.

- विराटनं बदललं ट्विटर बायो; लिहली काळजाला हात घालणारी गोष्ट!​

विजयी टीम इंडियात बहुतेक युवा खेळाडूंचा भरणा आहे. आणि या सर्व खेळाडूंनी द्रविडच्या तालमीत क्रिकेटचे धडे गिरवले आहेत. शुभमन गिल, ऋषभ पंत, मोहम्मद सिराज, वॉशिंग्टन सुंदर आणि नवदीप सैनी या त्याच्या चेल्यांनी मिळवलेल्या विजयाचं श्रेय द्रविडलाही मिळालं पाहिजे असं नेटकऱ्यांचे म्हणणं आहे. तर काहींनी द्रविडची टीम इंडियाचा नवा कोच म्हणून नियुक्ती करावी, अशी मागणी केली आहे.

- 'पडोसन'ला इम्प्रेस करण्यासाठी विराट घेतोय धोनीचा सल्ला; पाहा व्हिडिओ!​

@BCCI please announce SIR RAHUL DRAVID as new coach of INDIA @SGanguly99 #INDvsAUS #RahulDravid #GabbaTest

"Because he's not our hero. He's a silent guardian, a watchful protector. A dark knight"

Credit to U19 coach of Indian team - Rahul Dravid The composure of Pant, Gill and Washington Sundar is all kudos to this man!

Thank you Rahul Dravid for confirming that future of Indian cricket is in safe hands.

In an office at the NCA in Bangalore, Rahul Dravid must be watching and feeling proud of the India A and India U19 programs he's developed, which gave India their depth.

Then, he'll quietly get back to work planning the next series.

— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) January 19, 2021