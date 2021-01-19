  1. Home
  3. Rahul Dravid Trends After Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill Shardul Thakur Washington Sundar Help India Beat Australia At Gabba

INDvsAUS : 'मॅन ऑफ द मॅच गोज टू मिस्टर राहुल द्रविड!'

टीम ई-सकाळ
Tuesday, 19 January 2021

विजयी टीम इंडियात बहुतेक युवा खेळाडूंचा भरणा आहे. आणि या सर्व खेळाडूंनी द्रविडच्या तालमीत क्रिकेटचे धडे गिरवले आहेत.

पुणे : मंगळवारचा दिवस टीम इंडियासाठी मंगलदायी ठरला. बॉर्डर-गावस्कर कसोटी मालिकेतील ऑस्ट्रेलियाविरुद्धचा चौथा कसोटी सामना भारताने जिंकत नवा इतिहास घडवला आहे. 

जिंका किंवा ड्रॉ करा एवढाच पर्याय समोर असताना टीम इंडियाच्या शिलेदारांनी कंबर कसली अन् भारताला विजयासाठी असणारं ३२८ धावांचं लक्ष्य ३ विकेट राखत गाठलं. आणि २-१ ने मालिका खिशात घातली. 

ब्रिस्बेनच्या गाबा मैदानावर अजिंक्य असणाऱ्या कांगारु संघाला त्यांच्याच मातीत ३२ वर्षानंतर पराभव स्वीकारावा लागला. आणि अजिंक्य रहाणेच्या नेतृत्वाखाली ऑस्ट्रेलियाला धूळ चारणाऱ्या युवा टीम इंडियाच्या खेळाडूंवर कौतुकाचा वर्षाव सुरू झाला. या विजयानंतर ट्विटरवर टीम इंडियाचा माजी महान क्रिकेटपटू राहुल द्रविडच्या नावाचा ट्रेंड सुरू होता. खरा सामनावीर तर राहुल द्रविड आहे असं मत नेटकऱ्यांनी यावेळी व्यक्त केलं. 

विजयी टीम इंडियात बहुतेक युवा खेळाडूंचा भरणा आहे. आणि या सर्व खेळाडूंनी द्रविडच्या तालमीत क्रिकेटचे धडे गिरवले आहेत. शुभमन गिल, ऋषभ पंत, मोहम्मद सिराज, वॉशिंग्टन सुंदर आणि नवदीप सैनी या त्याच्या चेल्यांनी मिळवलेल्या विजयाचं श्रेय द्रविडलाही मिळालं पाहिजे असं नेटकऱ्यांचे म्हणणं आहे. तर काहींनी द्रविडची टीम इंडियाचा नवा कोच म्हणून नियुक्ती करावी, अशी मागणी केली आहे. 

क्रीडा क्षेत्रातील बातम्या वाचण्यासाठी येथे ► क्लिक करा

(Edited by: Ashish N. Kadam)


Web Title: Rahul Dravid Trends After Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill Shardul Thakur Washington Sundar Help India Beat Australia at Gabba

