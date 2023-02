Selfiee Twitter Review: 'पैसा बरबाद..असा सिनेमा काढण्यापेक्षा तर', अक्षय अन् इम्रानच्या 'सेल्फी'ची ट्विटरवर लागली वाट..

Recently watched #Selfiee 🎥



Review: Selfiee is one of the worst Bollywood films ever produced. Akshay's performance is a major letdown.



Emran performed well. Mrunal Thakur in the song, which you can watch on YouTube. Avoid wasting your money.



Rating - 1⭐️ #SelfieeReview pic.twitter.com/50TStR6BgN