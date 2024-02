Don 3: डॉन-3 मध्ये 'या' अभिनेत्रीची एन्ट्री; रणवीर सिंहनं शेअर केला खास व्हिडीओ

Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together. 🎬@RanveerOfficial @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @PushkarGayatri @J10Kassim @roo_cha @vishalrr @excelmovies… pic.twitter.com/4oCbQSQwbc