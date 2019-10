Video : निवडणूकीच्या धामधूमीत रितेश-धीरजचा हा हटके व्हिडिओ बघितला का?

3rd October- Amit Deshmukh and Dhiraj Deshmukh filed their nominations for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha Elections.. A day I was blessed to see.. I saw love from the people, I saw love for the people and I saw a family I’m so proud to be part of.. I wish you all the best Bhaiya and Dhiraj.. You are true leaders..

