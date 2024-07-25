मुंबई

Father Francis Dibrito: ज्येष्ठ मराठी साहित्यिक फादर फ्रान्सिस दिब्रिटो यांचे दुःखद निधन

Father Francis Dibrito passed away: हरित वसईच्या संरक्षणासाठी आयुष्यभर संघर्ष करणारे, ज्येष्ठ मराठी साहित्यिक, अखिल भारतीय मराठी साहित्य संमेलनाचे माजी अध्यक्ष, 'सुवार्ता'कार फादर फ्रान्सिस दिब्रिटो यांचे निधन झाले आहे.
Father Francis Dibrito
Father Francis Dibrito
कार्तिक पुजारी

मुंबई- हरित वसईच्या संरक्षणासाठी आयुष्यभर संघर्ष करणारे, ज्येष्ठ मराठी साहित्यिक, अखिल भारतीय मराठी साहित्य संमेलनाचे माजी अध्यक्ष, 'सुवार्ता'कार फादर फ्रान्सिस दिब्रिटो यांचे निधन झाले आहे. त्यांनी आज सकाळी अखेरचा श्वास घेतला

Mumbai
marathi writer

