व्हिडिओ | Videos

Mumbai Marathi Language Row: मुंबईतच मराठीचा प्रॉब्लेम का?, रिक्षावाल्यांची, कॅबचालकांची इतकी मुजोरी का?

Marathi Language Controversy: राज्यात रिक्षा, टॅक्सी आणि कॅब चालकांनी मराठीत संवाद साधणं अनिवार्य करण्यात आलं आहे... मात्र, काही चालकांकडून या नियमाकडे दुर्लक्ष होत असल्याचं समोर येत आहे. अशातच सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरल झालेल्या एका व्हिडिओमुळे हा मुद्दा पुन्हा चर्चेत आला आहे.

Marathi language Issue in Mumbai: मुंबईतील कॅब चालक आणि मराठी भाषेवरून निर्माण झालेल्या वादाचा VIDEO सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरल झाला आहे. या प्रकारावर पुणे-नाशिकमधील रिक्षाचालक मराठीत बोलत असताना मुंबईतच मराठी भाषेबाबत अडचण का, असा सवाल विचारला जात आहे.

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