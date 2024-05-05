व्हिडिओ | Videos

Raj Thackeray Kankavali Sabha: राणेंच्या प्रचारसभेत राज ठाकरे जेव्हा भाषणासाठी आले तेव्हा काय घडलं?

केंद्रीय मंत्री आणि भाजप नेते नारायण राणे लोकसभेच्या रिंगणात उतरलेत. तरी, राणेंच्या प्रचारासाठी राज ठाकरेंनी कणकवलीत जाहीर सभा घेतली. यावेळी राज ठाकरे भाषणासाठी जेव्हा उभे राहिले तेव्हा काय घडलं ते पाहा या व्हिडिओतून-

