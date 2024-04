Hyderabad Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Jail for Stabbing his Ex-Girlfriend in London



He Googled 'How to kill a human instantly with a knife' before stabbing her



On March 5, 2022, 23-year-old Sriram Ambarla from Hyderabad stabbed his ex-girlfriend, 23-year-old Sona Biju from… pic.twitter.com/4dyXDquxRt